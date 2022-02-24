Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.61

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 1406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 21.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

