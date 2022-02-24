Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.70. 1,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 290,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.24.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rattler Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 3.88.
Rattler Midstream Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTLR)
Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.
