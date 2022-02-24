Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $2.47 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 24th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $209.39 million and approximately $58.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00006773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raydium has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00043185 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.09 or 0.06918139 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,459.37 or 1.00167677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00049185 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,931,263 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.