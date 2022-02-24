Raymond B. Pekar Sells 1,076 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Stock

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of Veoneer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $37,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE VNE opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Veoneer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 2.36.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Veoneer by 354.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

