Raymond James Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $45.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

Camping World stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. Camping World has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.01.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Camping World by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

