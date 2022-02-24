Raymond James Cuts Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $45.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camping World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.
Camping World stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average is $38.56. Camping World has a 12-month low of $27.80 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 3.01.
In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 101.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Camping World by 5.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 13,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth about $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.
About Camping World (Get Rating)
Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.
