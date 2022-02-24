Raymond James Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $70.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.05.

DVN stock opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $58.03.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,264,599 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,886 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

