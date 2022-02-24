Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 803,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Rayonier worth $28,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after acquiring an additional 87,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,640,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,808,000 after buying an additional 344,257 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth about $828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Monday, November 8th.

RYN opened at $37.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.08%.

Rayonier Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.