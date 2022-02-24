Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.42, for a total value of $12,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 18th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 11th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $12,045.00.

On Friday, February 4th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $11,522.50.

NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32. Reading International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $96.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Reading International in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDI. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,148,000 after purchasing an additional 197,864 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Reading International by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Reading International by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 418,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reading International by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

