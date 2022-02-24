Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.92 EPS

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Get Realty Income alerts:

The firm also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 145.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.