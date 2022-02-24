Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Callaway Golf (ELY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Callaway Golf (NYSE: ELY):

2/23/2022 – Callaway Golf had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2022 – Callaway Golf was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

2/11/2022 – Callaway Golf had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

1/26/2022 – Callaway Golf had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $34.00.

1/11/2022 – Callaway Golf was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.60. The company had a trading volume of 57,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.37. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $21.83 and a twelve month high of $37.75.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Callaway Golf news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III acquired 4,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $730,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $571,349,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter worth about $100,564,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.