Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Canopy Growth (WEED)

Canopy Growth (TSE: WEED) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$16.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

2/10/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$7.50.

2/9/2022 – Canopy Growth had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from C$28.00 to C$17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$9.00.

1/7/2022 – Canopy Growth had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$18.00 to C$11.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of WEED opened at C$8.83 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of C$8.42 and a twelve month high of C$46.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.26.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

