Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RDEIY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from €18.00 ($20.45) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Eléctrica Corporación has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.19.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

