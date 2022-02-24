RED Market Capitalization Tops $369,388.01 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, RED has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $369,388.01 and $36,870.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.26 or 0.00272264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00015290 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000536 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001961 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

