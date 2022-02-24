Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $801.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDWWF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 809 ($11.00) to GBX 801 ($10.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Investec began coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF remained flat at $$8.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.99.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

