Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.21.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,357,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,119. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Regency Centers has a one year low of $53.78 and a one year high of $78.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 82.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 635.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Regency Centers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regency Centers (Get Rating)

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.