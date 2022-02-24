Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Novartis were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after acquiring an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,466,000 after buying an additional 897,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,215,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,003,000 after buying an additional 256,018 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,229,000 after buying an additional 131,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.34 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

