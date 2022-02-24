Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases Shares of 3,826 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $54.34 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $59.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.