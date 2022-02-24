Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 10,736 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in State Street were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $87.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $104.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $93.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.