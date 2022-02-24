Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Takes Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 200.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 327.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $72.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.11.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVLV opened at $50.16 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.11 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

