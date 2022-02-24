Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) CFO Arthur Ajemyan Sells 4,540 Shares

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $131.13 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at $170,899,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at $97,747,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 430.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 482,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 391,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,196,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,330,000 after purchasing an additional 364,582 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

