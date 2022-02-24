Relx (NYSE:RELX) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relx from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($34.00) to GBX 2,600 ($35.36) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($37.40) to GBX 2,730 ($37.13) in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,788.00.

Get Relx alerts:

NYSE:RELX opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.70. Relx has a one year low of $23.37 and a one year high of $32.71.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Relx by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.