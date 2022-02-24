Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 6,400 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 35.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Kezar Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $17.28. The company has a market cap of $640.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KZR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kezar Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.