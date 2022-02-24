Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 79,727 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,008 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Mitek Systems worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 777,883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after buying an additional 122,382 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $477,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mitek Systems by 21,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 256,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mitek Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MITK stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $631.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $43,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,760 shares of company stock valued at $655,426. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

