Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 63.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,487,818 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

FICO stock opened at $454.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $459.49 and its 200-day moving average is $429.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $342.89 and a 1 year high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

