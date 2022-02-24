Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.09% of KB Home at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 1.0% during the third quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 50.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.74. KB Home has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

