Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 330.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,853 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.74%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

