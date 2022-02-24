Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Valmont Industries worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $209.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.30 and a 52-week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

