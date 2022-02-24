Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP opened at $86.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.88 and a 12 month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.08.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

