Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 506,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 17,729 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13.

In related news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme acquired 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought 398,558 shares of company stock worth $4,082,788 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

