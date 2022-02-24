Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

RCII traded down $5.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 5,788,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,241. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

