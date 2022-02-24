Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

