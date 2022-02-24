Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.155 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RCII. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.
Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded down $2.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,646,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,932. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 388,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,684,000 after buying an additional 173,391 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after purchasing an additional 79,661 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 463.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 63,904 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 12,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rent-A-Center (RCII)
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.