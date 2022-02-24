Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTOKY. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43.

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

