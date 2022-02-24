Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RTOKY. Citigroup raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st.

OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.43.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

