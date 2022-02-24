Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Head to Head Contrast

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Rating) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.0% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Hilltop’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $180.55 million 1.71 $25.18 million $0.33 15.76 Hilltop $1.94 billion 1.26 $374.49 million $4.60 6.75

Hilltop has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp. Hilltop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Republic First Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Republic First Bancorp and Hilltop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hilltop 0 3 0 0 2.00

Hilltop has a consensus price target of $33.26, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. Given Hilltop’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hilltop is more favorable than Republic First Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp 13.94% 7.93% 0.47% Hilltop 19.30% 14.99% 2.08%

Summary

Hilltop beats Republic First Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp (Get Rating)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services. The company was founded on November 16, 1987 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Hilltop (Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, Prime Lending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

