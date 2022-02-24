Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Deere & Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Deere & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $6.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.40 EPS.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.87 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.19.

Deere & Company stock opened at $337.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $320.50 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $368.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

