Research Analysts Set Expectations for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.36 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

RS has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.78.

Shares of RS opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $131.13 and a 12-month high of $181.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,016,401. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 50.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

