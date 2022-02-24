Reviewing Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) & FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI – Get Rating) and FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and FS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% FS Bancorp 27.94% 15.53% 1.69%

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FS Bancorp has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Affinity Bancshares and FS Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A FS Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

FS Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential downside of 40.44%. Given FS Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe FS Bancorp is more favorable than Affinity Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of FS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of FS Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and FS Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.29 $3.09 million N/A N/A FS Bancorp $133.89 million 1.98 $37.41 million $4.30 7.52

FS Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Summary

FS Bancorp beats Affinity Bancshares on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affinity Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

FS Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking. The Home Lending segment offers one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans primarily for sale in the secondary markets as well as originating adjustable rate mortgage. The company was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in Mountlake Terrace, WA.

