Reviewing AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) & RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) and AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AXIS Capital has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RenaissanceRe and AXIS Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 0 1 2 0 2.67 AXIS Capital 0 4 1 0 2.20

RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus price target of $195.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.37%. AXIS Capital has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given RenaissanceRe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than AXIS Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and AXIS Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $5.28 billion 1.22 -$40.15 million ($1.62) -90.32 AXIS Capital $5.32 billion 0.84 $618.61 million $6.90 7.67

AXIS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AXIS Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

RenaissanceRe pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. AXIS Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. RenaissanceRe pays out -88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AXIS Capital pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RenaissanceRe has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years and AXIS Capital has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of AXIS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and AXIS Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -0.76% 1.67% 0.32% AXIS Capital 11.62% 9.82% 1.69%

Summary

AXIS Capital beats RenaissanceRe on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile (Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

AXIS Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products. The Reinsurance segment provides non-life treaty reinsurance to insurance companies. The company was founded on December 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

