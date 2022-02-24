Reviewing Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) & BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Bentley Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bentley Systems and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 11.34% 55.39% 11.18% BTCS N/A -284.80% -161.73%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bentley Systems and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 1 4 0 2.80 BTCS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bentley Systems presently has a consensus target price of $64.29, suggesting a potential upside of 79.54%. Given Bentley Systems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than BTCS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bentley Systems and BTCS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $801.54 million 12.10 $126.29 million $0.33 108.52 BTCS N/A N/A -$2.56 million ($4.09) -1.01

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Bentley Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BTCS has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats BTCS on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bentley Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and SYNCHRO ConstructSim, as well as ComplyPro, ProcureWare, Control, and Field. In addition, it offers asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, Superload, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear Analytics, and OpenUtilities. Further, it provides digital cities applications for surveying, reality modeling, planning, and managing the geospatial infrastructure of cities and regions comprising ContextCapture, ContextCapture Insights, OpenCities Planner, OpenCities Map, OpenFlows, OpenGround, LEGION, and CUBE. Additionally, the company provides iTwins design review services, immersive asset services, OpenUtilities digital twin cloud services, and PlantSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

BTCS Company Profile (Get Rating)

BTCS, Inc. engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

