Reviewing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) & One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Boston Properties pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Boston Properties pays out 123.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Boston Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and One Liberty Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. One Liberty Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Boston Properties and One Liberty Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties $2.89 billion 6.40 $505.20 million $3.17 37.35 One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 7.22 $27.41 million $1.69 16.74

Boston Properties has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. One Liberty Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boston Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Properties and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties 17.49% 6.26% 2.26% One Liberty Properties 44.68% 12.07% 4.71%

Risk & Volatility

Boston Properties has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Boston Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Boston Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boston Properties and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties 1 4 7 0 2.50 One Liberty Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20

Boston Properties presently has a consensus target price of $129.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Boston Properties.

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Boston Properties on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde in 1970 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

