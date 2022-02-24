Reviewing Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Obsidian Energy (OTCMKTS:OBELF – Get Rating) and Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

0.0% of Obsidian Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Coterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obsidian Energy 99.13% 78.07% 35.32% Coterra Energy 20.86% 23.58% 11.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Obsidian Energy and Coterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obsidian Energy $220.00 million 3.08 -$576.07 million $4.17 2.01 Coterra Energy $1.47 billion 12.88 $200.53 million $0.89 26.08

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Obsidian Energy. Obsidian Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coterra Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Obsidian Energy and Coterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obsidian Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Coterra Energy 1 3 6 0 2.50

Obsidian Energy currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential downside of 10.71%. Coterra Energy has a consensus target price of $27.22, suggesting a potential upside of 17.29%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Obsidian Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Obsidian Energy has a beta of 2.47, meaning that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coterra Energy has a beta of -0.19, meaning that its share price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Obsidian Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Obsidian Energy (Get Rating)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company. The firm engages in exploring, developing, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin directly and through investments in securities of subsidiaries holding such interests. Its property portfolio includes Cardium, Viking, and Peace River. The company was founded on December 27, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Coterra Energy (Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc. is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc. on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and Cimarex Energy Co. Coterra Energy was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.