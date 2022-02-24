Reviewing Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) & Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 19.64% 35.83% 9.79% Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Virgin Orbit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $35.67 billion 1.69 $7.01 billion $43.62 8.85 Virgin Orbit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northrop Grumman and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 0 6 4 0 2.40 Virgin Orbit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus price target of $413.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.15%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Virgin Orbit.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Virgin Orbit on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S. Air Force, the U.S. Navy, other U.S. government agencies, and international customers. The Defense Systems segment includes integrated battle management systems, weapons systems and aircraft, and mission systems sustainment and modernization. The Mission Systems segment offers advanced mission solutions and multifunction systems, primarily for the U.S. defense and intelligence community, and international customers. The Space Systems segment delivers end-to-end mission solutions through the design, development, integration, production and operation of space, missile defense, launch and strategic missile systems for national security, civil government, commercial, and international customers. The company was founded by John K. Northrop, Thomas V. Jones, and Kent Kresa in 1939 and is headquartered in Falls Church, VA.

About Virgin Orbit (Get Rating)

VIRGIN ORBIT provides space launch systems. VIRGIN ORBIT, formerly known as NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LONG BEACH, Calif.

