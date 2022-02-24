RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $185.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $124.06 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $121.09 and a 1 year high of $394.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,148 shares of company stock worth $2,454,686 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

