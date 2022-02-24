Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) PT Lowered to $12.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 99.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Riskified from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

NYSE RSKD opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.03. Riskified has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. Riskified had a negative net margin of 66.74% and a negative return on equity of 106.42%. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Riskified will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Riskified by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Riskified by 868.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 231,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Riskified by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

