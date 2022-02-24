RLI (NYSE:RLI) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $117.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.39. RLI has a 12 month low of $98.08 and a 12 month high of $117.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.26.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. RLI had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 23.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RLI will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190,614 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in RLI by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RLI by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in RLI by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.