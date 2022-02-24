Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $41.83 and last traded at $44.14, with a volume of 65613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.68.

Specifically, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,689,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $133,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,819 shares of company stock valued at $17,155,940.

Get Roblox alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on RBLX shares. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.32.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.