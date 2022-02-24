Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.88. 199,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,038,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 22.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,974,000 after buying an additional 1,580,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 51.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,157,000 after buying an additional 527,957 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 88.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

