Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) traded down 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.88. 199,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,038,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rocket Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rocket Companies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rocket Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.35.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 24.49 and a quick ratio of 24.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67.
About Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
