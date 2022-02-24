Ronald C. Rutman Buys 2,089 Shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Stock

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) Director Ronald C. Rutman acquired 2,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.99 per share, with a total value of C$27,131.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,131.93.

Ronald C. Rutman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 1,500 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.86 per share, with a total value of C$19,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 35,160 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.15 per share, with a total value of C$462,311.81.

On Monday, December 20th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 10,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.50 per share, with a total value of C$155,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Ronald C. Rutman acquired 15,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.69 per share, with a total value of C$235,401.00.

Shares of TSE:HR.UN opened at C$12.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.42. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.14 and a 1 year high of C$17.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$15.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.79.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

