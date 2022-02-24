Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.91.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Root from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Root from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.45. 5,300,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,340. Root has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $366.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of -1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 31.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

