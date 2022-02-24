Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $509.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,659,185 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after buying an additional 699,057 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,535,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.17. 490,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The business has a 50-day moving average of $455.04 and a 200 day moving average of $467.87. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.