Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.250-$15.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Roper Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.630-$3.670 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP traded down $10.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $429.17. The stock had a trading volume of 490,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $467.87. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $365.23 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.00, for a total value of $474,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,659,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after buying an additional 107,357 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,698,000 after buying an additional 62,983 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 911.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,167,000 after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.